Convicted serial killer volunteered at elementary school

A Canadian serial killer who targeted schoolgirls with her husband was spotted earlier this year doing volunteer work – for an elementary school.

According to City News, Homolka is now reportedly volunteering at the private Christian school that her children attend in Montreal. She also once brought her dog into a classroom so the students could pet the animal.

Marcia Penner, who says she was best friends with Kristen French growing up, shared an open letter written to Homolka via Facebook, expressing her disgust.

He said the school had neglected its responsibility to inform parents of her presence.

School officials have since issued a second statement, saying they will no longer allow anyone with a criminal record to volunteer. Parents told the Montreal Gazette on Wednesday that Homolka has been seen in the schoolyard with her dog, allowing the children to pet it. Homolka was also permitted into school to show off her dog to the students, and she came into a class to instruct students about knitting.

The fact Homolka had moved back to Quebec with her husband, Thierry Bordelais, was confirmed in October 2014 by her younger sister Logan Valentini during testimony at Luka Rocco Magnotta’s high-profile murder trial. Her ex-husband, Paul Bernardo, is serving a life sentence for his role in multiple rapes and homicides. The teen died choking on her own vomit at a 1990 Christmas Eve party. Her death was ruled as accidental at that time.

She was ordered to report her whereabouts to police, not associate with violent offenders and not contact the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy.

Homolka and Bernardo pretended to ask her for directions before Bernardo attacked her from behind and forced her into the auto at knifepoint. She got a lawyer to help her enter a plea bargain in exchange for testifying against Bernardo.

Relatives of the victims do not believe she has paid her debt to society. She was released in 2005.

He received a life sentence for murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated sexual assault, and remains in jail in Ontario.

Bernardo, 52, could be released this summer and reportedly has a parole hearing in August, according to the Toronto Sun.

Homolka has seemingly not enjoyed her sudden re-entry into the spotlight.

