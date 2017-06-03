Now there’s a communication shake up at the White House, and it started yesterday morning, on Tuesday morning.

The FBI is investigating whether any members of Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. “It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments”.

Dubke is still coming in to work and his last day has not yet been set. Because he is the greatest communicator as a president we’ve ever had.

Back from overseas and confronting an unforgiving political environment, President Donald Trump appears increasingly isolated inside the White House, according to advisers, venting frustration over the performance of his staff and openly talking about shaking it up.

For example, Trump has entertained bringing his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, more formally back into the fold. According to the press secretary-who is, at this moment, still the head mouthpiece-everyone who needs to know already knows what it means. That would be a little, I think that’s – it’s an ongoing conversation, and I think that that’s a fair way to put it.

Whether Mr Trump will actually reorganise his White House team remains uncertain.

In response, Spicer told reporters that any questions not relating to President Donald Trump’s agenda should be taken to Trump’s outside attorney, Marc Kasowitz.

More than three dozen House Democrats want to shut off Jared Kushner’s access to classified information in light of increased scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation over Kushner’s contacts with Russian authorities.

Beyond this meeting at Trump Tower in early December – during the transition between the election and Trump’s inauguration – there are reportedly several other contacts with Russian officials that Kushner failed to disclose on his security clearance form.

A Friday report in The Washington Post said Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak told Moscow that Kushner was the one who wanted a secret communications channel between Trump’s team and the Kremlin.

First there was Paul Manafort, and then Michael Flynn. The person wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss private policy deliberations and insisted on anonymity.

US intelligence officials have concluded that Moscow tried to meddle in the 2016 presidential election by hacking Democratic emails.

And the only response from Trump, and nearly all other Republicans, is to lament the leaks and scream fake news. Trump will also take more questions directly from the media.