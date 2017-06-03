Cosby arrives at courthouse for jury selection

Cosby’s case is slated to be tried before a 12-person jury, with an additional six alternates.

The 79-year-old actor-comedian is accused of drugging and molesting a college basketball team manager in 2004. He calls their encounter consensual.

FILE  In this combination of file photos, entertainer Bill Cosby pauses during an interview in Washington on November 6, 2014, and Andrea Constand poses for a photo in Toronto on August 1, 1987.

At least 60 women have come forward with similar stories claiming Cosby assaulted them between the 1960s and 2000s.

Jury selection continued on Tuesday in the Pennsylvania criminal trial against Bill Cosby. In a rare interview last week, Cosby suggested racism had played a role in his treatment because he is black. Their names, ages and occupations are being kept private.

Underscoring the challenge he faces, 86 potential jurors told O’Neill they were aware of the Cosby case, while 34 said they already had formed some opinion regarding his guilt or innocence.

Bill Cosby, center, arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The pervasive media coverage led O’Neill to agree with defence lawyers to pull jurors from Pittsburgh, 480km away from Montgomery County, the Philadelphia suburb where the trial will take place starting on June 5.

Fourteen of the jurors said the nature or references to sexual assault would prevent them from being fair and impartial; sixty-seven of them said that being sequestered and the expected two to three week duration of the trial would create an undue hardship.

Two of the men selected on Monday said either they themselves or people close to them have been the victims of a sexual assault.

Andrea Constand, who has accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks in a park in Toronto on December 30, 2015. “We’re looking to finish the process tomorrow, and we are hopeful that we’ll be able to do so”. Cosby himself won’t take the stand, as he thinks he might say something offhand that would “open a can of something”.

The defense has used four of its seven strikes as it tries to exclude people they fear would be unsympathetic to Cosby.

Montgomery County is in the midst of a contentious district attorney race between former prosecutor Bruce Castor – who refused to bring charges against Mr Cosby in 2004 – and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Steele, who reopened the case in 2015. She said she went seeking career advice as she considered leaving her job managing the women’s basketball team at Temple University. Cosby says his wife has “never” waivered in her support. Not long after Constand swallowed the pills, she says she felt “rubbery” and everything had become “blurry”.

Jury selection in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial begins Monday in a courtroom 300 miles from the one where the chosen men and women will decide the comedian’s fate.

Five jurors were selected on Monday, and as of 5 p.m. today, NBC News was reporting that five more have been selected after the second day of jury selections. The first group consisted of 53 women and 47 men, with 16 people of color. The statute of limitations is up on most of the accusations.

But he has pleaded not guilty and is now free on a $1m bail.

He told a talk show host last week that he hopes to beat back the charges and resume his career.

“I want people to understand my work as an artist and a performer”, he said.