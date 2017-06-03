Cristiano Ronaldo is better than I was: Zinedine Zidane

But Zidane insists Real cannot be considered favourites against his former club, the Frenchman having spent five years of his playing career in Turin between 1996 and 2001.

“The moments you have had are just history but history is made in every moment”, Alves, a key figure in Juve’s domestic double having signed past year, told reporters on Friday. Those prop bets include the striker scoring the game-winning goal at +300, and scoring two or more goals at +550.

“It would give me huge joy [to win], because when you reach this stage, you know perfectly well what you have had to do to get here, and there is nothing more attractive in life than to receive a reward for all your hard work and efforts, and nothing better than to be able to share it with your teammates”.

Alves is the second-most decorated footballer of all time in European competitions with nine winners’ medals – one behind former AC Milan great Paolo Maldini on the all-time list.

Juventus, meanwhile, have a disappointing win-rate of just 20%, losing their fourth of five finals in 2015.

At the heart of that Juventus defense is a guy looking to become the oldest Champions League victor: 39-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. However, Los Blancos have scored in every single game this season and we should be confident after the great performances showed in the last month of competition.

“To win a trophy with Buffon before he retires – that would be special for me”.

“We really wanted to win La Liga and that has taken a lot of pressure off us. It’s nice to live all this again with my new team mates”.

Real Madrid boss Zizou says his superstar striker is simply top when it comes to being an out and out victor. Juventus exacted revenge against Ajax – but will the Old Lady repeat this feat against Real Madrid? I’ve seen it as a player, I’ve seen it as a coach.

“Juventus undoubtedly one of the big clubs in the world and are very much experience when it comes to playing in the Champions League” Appiah, who is now technical coordinator of the Black Stars, told Joy Sports after training at the Accra sports stadium. This year it’s completely different.

“I expect an open game on both sides”, he said.

“I don’t know about the best team ever but they have very good offensive players”. “After the defeat to Barcelona in the final, two years ago, many people thought I would never have another chance, but I always believed that, if we worked hard, I would get another opportunity – and this time we must make it count”.

“If I’d already won the Champions League I’d be drained”, he said in a recent interview.

The Spanish champions have managed to claim Europe’s top prize twice in the last three seasons while Serie A winners Juve are looking to clinch the trophy for the first time in 21 years.