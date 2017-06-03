Cristiano Ronaldo set to break new ground at Champions League final

Varane and Isco are fine players but they’re no world-beaters, as Bale and Pepe were in previous campaigns.

Juventus reporter’s view: Paolo Menicucci (@UEFAcomPaoloM) I see this final as one of the most even in recent years. They are excellent going forward too. “I’m enjoying it all”, Zidane said.

Nadal turns 31 on Saturday and while he admitted he wasn’t asking for any particular gifts, the 14-time Grand Slam victor would love to see Real claim another European title. The Bianconeri’s is a defensive wall formed of Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini, while Los Merengues’s is a fearsome frontline consisting of Benzema, Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 39-year-old who has won nearly everything in the game could prove his last chance to win a missing Champions League medal on Saturday.

We know all about pressure at Real Madrid. At Madrid, our spirit obliges us to fight until the end, always think that it can be possible, that it is not lost until the referee whistles the end of the game.

“We’re not favourites, nor are Juventus. We’re going to try and overturn our record in history”.

“Some observers have suggested Juventus will adopt a cautious approach to blunt Real’s attacking weapons”.

“I expect an open game on both sides”, he said.

Veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was in goal for Juve two years ago and will be again on Saturday, is yet to add a Champions League winners’ medal to his showcase and Alves would like nothing more than to fill that space for his team mate.

“Two finals in three years is an important step but it is not enough”. Both teams can win the trophy.

Real Madrid have scored in every single one of their 12 games in the Champions League this season and their 32 goals make them the most prolific attack in the competition while Juventus, the only unbeaten team this season, have conceded just three goals.

If you’re looking to put money on the match or impress friends with an accurate prediction, the data suggests the outcome of the game is likely to be tight and past score lines agree with this. I have always been very successful here.

“I am aware that if I play well, I will be able to help my team so this would be the greatest gift I could give my team-mates”. Spain’s Real Madrid, fresh off of winning La Liga, will meet Serie A champions and Coppa Italia victor Juventus on the pitch of Millennium Stadium.

