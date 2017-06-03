Cruise Reveals Title to Top Gun Sequel

The followup to the 1986 action film will be titled Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood on Friday.

Cruise also says that the storyline will make Top Gun: Maverick, like the original a “competition film“. “It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one … but a progression for Maverick“, said Cruise. Other plot details are vague, but Val Kilmer has said that he was asked to come back to reprise the role of Iceman opposite Cruise’s Maverick. We’re going to have big, fast machines. We’re gonna have the same score from Harold Faltermeyer, I can tell you that.

Skydance CEO David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the original, will produce with Cruise.

Joseph Kosinski, perhaps best known for Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, will be directing from a screenplay written by The Jungle Book scribe Justin Marks. It’s not going to be called ‘Top Gun 2.’ It’s called ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ I didn’t want a number. In addition to Cruise, it stars Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt. In 2015, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.

The announcement of a “Top Gun” sequel came last month on the Australian morning news show “Sunrise”, after months of rumor and speculation.