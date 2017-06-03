Cubs stop 6-game slide with 3-2 win over Cardinals

The 31-year-old Fowler got another loud ovation when he stepped to the plate in the first inning, and he hit a drive to right for his 23rd career leadoff homer. “And you can’t say we killed it today offensively, (but) we pitched well enough and caught the ball on defense”. Chicago Cubs’ Jason Heyward hits a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Chicago. He hit a no-doubter as Heyward didn’t even move from his spot.

The Chicago Cubs welcomed him with open arms – and one shiny, gleaming present.

In his second season with the Cubs, Fowler batted.276 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs. “I said good thing he’s practicing”, Fowler cracked.

Fowler’s warm welcome from the Wrigley Field faithful didn’t last long, as the Cardinals lead-off man hit his 8th home run of the season off John Lackey on a full count.

The Cubs cut the deficit to 2-1 on Kris Bryant’s third-inning homer with two out. Kike Hernandez delivered a double against the veteran, while Chris Taylor left the yard for a 2-run homer.

Lynn departed after consecutive one-out walks, and Heyward followed with a towering fly ball to right against Tyler Lyons.

It was the second ring handed out by Rizzo in less than a day.

“That was a tough sun ball with Stephen”, Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

The Cubs had the bases loaded when Matt Bowman got pinch hitter Jon Jay to bounce into an inning-ending double play. Lynn surrendered an RBI ground out to Alexi Amarista in the second inning to put the Cardinals behind 1-0, but it was a three-run homer yielded to Gerardo Parra in the fourth inning which truly put them behind the eight-ball. He walked four and struck out six and threw 103 pitches. That move seemed to work in 2015 after his initial stint in the majors, and Schwarber came back firing, as he hit 16 home runs in just 273 plate appearances for the eventual wild card champion Cubs. But overall I thought he did a nice job. Cubbies starter John Lackey gave up both runs on four hits and two free passes through seven innings with three relievers putting up zeros. Anthony Rizzo reached four times and scored two runs a day after he got engaged.