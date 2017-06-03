Curry urged teammates to just be themselves vs Cavs

Adding Kevin Durant, arguably the world’s second best player, has tremendously bolstered the Warriors’ lineup on both ends of the court and will make it almost impossible for the Cavaliers to consistently double team Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as they did in the 2016 Finals without paying a severe price. Three always beats two points, it’s the new basketball math. But smart math doesn’t always send the right message. Durant had six dunks in the first half, five in transition. They have to be the bruisers, a modern-day Bad Boys, ruling the paint with elbows and hip checks, not scampering from a flying Durant.

He had six slams in the first half alone for the Warriors, who at 13-0 are already the first team to go this far in a postseason unblemished.

Some of the Cavs’ tentativeness might be a spoiled game plan.

“Don’t get in that trap bro”, Curry said. He said Cleveland had another intent defensively but did not elaborate on what that might have been. His defense on Durant was atrocious and he had eight of Cleveland’s 20 turnovers, the third most by an individual in Finals history. Golden State will try to keep him in check with Draymond Green, one of the league’s best and most versatile defenders. But Durant adds a different element to the Warriors that was missing in 2016. Overplay the perimeter, and the rim is undefended.

In the process, the Warriors took a step closer to confirming what many people feared going into these Finals: They simply have too much firepower for any team to contain, even a team sporting LeBron James.

Kerr has been out since Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers. They were slow on the defensive glass, allowing the Warriors 11 offensive rebounds in the first 24 minutes.

In addition to a suspect showing on defense, the Cavaliers committed 20 turnovers compared to the Warriors’ four turnovers. With the Warriors dominating the evening, she took it upon herself to serve as a one-woman cheerleading squad for the Cavaliers. Despite those lopsided numbers, the Cavs were down only eight, 60-52, in a building in which they know they can win.

For instance, when Kevin Durant grabs a rebound and pushes the ball up the floor, that lets Steph Curry and Klay Thompson space out to the wings for a three-pointer. Thursday’s contest was over before the start of the fourth quarter, and the Cavs have no chance against the Warriors if James isn’t clearly the game’s best player. “The stuff they’re running (Celtics), it’s harder to defend than Golden State’s (offense) for me”, he related. “Finally, I just said, ‘That’s it, ‘ and moved a few seats away”.

What did you think of the way the Cleveland Cavaliers bench unit played?

Game 2 is Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr had hoped to feel well enough to return to the bench but stayed behind the scenes in the locker room as he continues to deal with complications from back surgery almost two years ago.