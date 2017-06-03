Cyclone flattens Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh

Parts of India and Myanmar are also expected to be affected.

Even as Bangladesh scrambled to evacuate almost 1 million people from low-lying areas, Cyclone Mora made landfall early May 30 morning as a Category 1 cyclone between Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department was quoted as saying by various news reports. It was not immediately clear how the fifth person died.

Habibur Rahman, a member of Saint Martin’s Island Union Parishad, told Bangla daily Prothom Alo that several houses were damaged in Saint Martin’s Island in the morning.

Jalil Uddin Bhuiyan, a control room official at Bangladesh’s Disaster Management Ministry in Dhaka, told journalists that the cyclone damaged houses, uprooted trees, snapped power and communication lines, disrupted rail, road and air traffic.

In some places, nearly every shanty homemade of tin, bamboo and plastic has been flattened injuring, some people.

The islands are a few miles from the Myanmar border, and camps set up in Cox’s Bazar had provided refuge for about 200,000 Rohingyas Muslims from Myanmar. The numbers have swelled since 2012, and in October and November of previous year about 65,000 more arrived after a crackdown by Myanmar’s army.

The cyclone Mora makes landfall in the coastal district of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh on May 30, 2017.

South Asia is frequently hit by flooding in the summer with the arrival of the annual monsoon rains. On Tuesday they hit the southern Indian state of Kerala, from where the will sweep across the country over the coming months.

Cyclone Mora is packing winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour (60 mph) and has prompted authorities to raise the weather warning to its highest level. Residents were seeking shelter in schools and other safe buildings in 17 coastal districts, Hashim said.

Officials said the cyclone killed at least six people and destroyed or damaged more than 20,000 homes.

“Rohingya live in hilly areas”.

“The coastline of Bangladesh is very low-lying and is prone to storm-surge problems”, Ward said.

The local officials also called in all fishing vessels and advised them to remain anchored, as the country raised its highest number 10 weather danger alert.

An Indian navy ship has plucked 33 people and a body from rough seas off Bangladesh, officials said Wednesday, a day after Cyclone Mora battered coastal areas with violent winds and rain that left six dead.