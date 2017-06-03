DDR Corp (DDR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR)’s revenue estimates for the current quarter are $224.87 Million according to 7 number of analysts, for the current quarter the company has high revenue estimates of $231.54 Million in contradiction of low revenue estimates of $217 Million.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of DDR Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DDR Corp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of DDR in report on Wednesday, December 30 to “Hold” rating. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DDR Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

In terms of Buy, Sell or Hold recommendations, DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) has analysts’ mean recommendation of 2.8. The latest reports which are outstanding on Friday 2nd of June state 1 analyst has a rating of “strong buy”, 3 analysts “buy”, 17 analysts “neutral”, 1 analysts “sell” and 0 analysts “strong sell”. MA ended last trade at $106.03 a share and the price is up more than 42.63% so far this year. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,380.00. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,900 was bought by Finne Thomas. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. GIDEL ROBERT H bought $51,200 worth of stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. DDR comes in with a P/S ratio of 3.37 that’s greater than 1, potentially implying that it could be expensive relative to the overall sector (4.97) and its peers (10.85). It dived, as 28 investors sold DDR shares while 70 reduced holdings. Keeley Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,275 shares. Carroll Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR). Insiders have purchased 1,307,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,667,540 in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DDR Corp by 23.1% in the first quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DDR Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in DDR Corp during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) for 11,864 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DDR Corp by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,681,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,135,000 after buying an additional 20,183,679 shares in the last quarter. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,547.04. About 2.96M shares traded.

DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) has a market cap of $3.34 billion and over the last 12 months, DDR has declined by -47.79%. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The stock’s market capitalization is 3.19B, it has a 52-week low of 8.44 and a 52-week high of 19.92.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The consensus mean EPS for the current quarter is at $0.01 derived from a total of 4 estimates from the analysts who have weighed in on projected earnings. Cohen And Steers Inc reported 1.28% of its portfolio in DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR). The firm had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Over the last 5 years, DDR Corp. has averaged a 7.80% YoY EPS growth rate and a 7.10% revenue growth rate. Equities analysts anticipate that DDR Corp will post ($0.16) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), at its latest closing price of $8.96, it has a price-to-book ratio of 1.18, compared to an industry average at 1.60.

DDR Corp Company Profile DDR Corp.is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. The Firm owns, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops shopping centers and retail properties located in supply constrained suburban and urban communities.