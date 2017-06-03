Death toll rises at Resorts World Manila in the Philippines

But local police chief Tomas Apolinario told AFP that 37 people died from inhaling smoke from a fire that spread quickly because of flammable carpet on the gaming room floors.

Cutler said the casino’s security forces “did pretty good work” with the Philippine National Police but that they should practice and learn how to handle such emergencies.

Director Oscar Albayalde said a search of Resorts World Manila for victims was delayed because of the thick smoke produced by the fires that the suspect had set.

The attack on Resorts World Manila was a robbery and not terrorism, a former U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation attaché to Manila said Friday.

The ministry said the South Korean victim suffered an apparent heart attack while resting after the evacuation early Friday.

At least 35 people were killed.

The Philippines has been grappling with incidents of terrorism, especially on the southern island of Mindanao.

At a press conference, Ernesto Abella a spokesperson for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said: “All indications point to a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual”.

The man, who had not been publicly identified as of late Friday, was initially described by police as a “white” foreigner with a moustache, English-speaking and about six feet tall.

The IS, in a statement released by Amaq news agency, claimed that its “fighters carried out” the attack.

Lone gunman on Friday stormed into the casino and started firing from an assault rifle and torched gambling tables. He fired at a stock room containing gambling chips and filled a backpack with those.

The gunman killed himself in a hotel room after being shot and wounded by security officers at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex, police said.

Resorts World Manila is located near the Ninoy Aquino Airport.

“Severe loss of blood from the gunshot wound significantly slowed down the assailant and resulted to his holing up in the room where he took his own life”, Reilly said.

Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa says authorities have reviewed CCTV footage from the scene and the lone gunman “was not hurting anyone”.

Authorities suspect the man was trying to rob the casino at Resorts World Manila, a complex of hotels, restaurants, stores and a multi-floor gambling area.

Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippines National Police, said the suspect burned himself to death. According to officials, he had set himself on fire and shot himself.

He stuffed a backpack he was carrying with 113 million pesos (S$3.2 million) worth of chips, and tried to escape via the adjacent hotel.

“One of the employees told me that the suspect began pouring the contents of the bottle on one of the tables and lit it on fire”, Dones said.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said he is “closely monitoring the situation” and will continue to provide updates.

Officials say members of the hotel’s security team were able to shoot the gunman, slowing him down.

“I could smell some kind of smoke that came from an explosive device”, said Tikos Low, who said he was in the resort’s casino along with a few hundred other people when the attack began.