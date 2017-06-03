Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are on MAXIM Hot 100 2017 list

After spilling magic at Cannes 2017 and winning us over with her impeccable style the Padmavati actress is back to woo us once more with her latest photoshoot for Maxim for their list of the Top 100 Hot women from around the globe – for the year 2017. Her set-wet hairstyle and red lip colour upped the look.

This happens to be, probably, Deepika Padukone’s most glamourous avatar oozing sexiness in all white. While Deepika is placed at No. 10, Priyanka features on the 32nd spot.

Recently, Deepika entered Maxim’s 2017 list of 100 Hot Women and topped its India chapter.

Chopra, the other Indian actress who has also secured a position in the list has enriched her identity in the global field with the American TV series, Quantico, and her Hollywood debut, Baywatch, which is garnering her appreciation from the worldwide critics.

Worldwide Men’s magazine, Maxim issued a list of the Top 100 hot ladies from all around the world in the feature list.

Maxim India shared a video from her shoot and captioned it, “Over a million votes later, here’s a little sneak peek at our No. 1 on the #MaximHot100!“. The actress has a massive following on the website and revealed her sexy look on the cover. “Now, with television series Quantico and the Baywatch movie behind her, she’s out to conquer the world”.

See Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Film Festival 2017 journey with all her looks! .

2017 is turning out to be a year that leggy young lady Deepika Padukone can remember for a long long time.