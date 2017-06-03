Defense raises race bias in Cosby jury selection process

Numerous themes that will undergird Cosby’s trial once testimony begins June 5 – sex, race and the influence of media coverage – were present over three days of tense questioning of jurors.

The jury selection for the case was moved to Pittsburgh because of intense pretrial publicity in Montgomery County, Pa., where Cosby has a large home.

When Smerconish pointed out that Cosby’s accusers are both black and white, the comedian replied: “Let me put it to you this way: When you look at the power structure and when you look at individuals, there are some people who can very well be motivated by whether or not they’re going to work”. No Latinos or Asians.Bill Cosby’s fate will be decided by a jury that is nearly entirely white, and his attorneys are already crying foul.

The jury now consists of seven men and four women – all but one of them white- in a case that Cosby has said may have racial undertones.

Crucially, black jurors were also named as the first and second members of a 6-person group of alternates.

The 79-year-old is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004.

The third day of jury selection at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Downtown, begins this morning, and Cosby is expected to be present again. Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said “It’s a terrific jury made up of people of all demographics”.

Cosby’s lawyers have accused prosecutors of trying to keep blacks off the jury after they struck two black women from the panel.

Cosby arrived in court on the arm of an aide, using a cane and carrying a box of tissues, and frequently conferred with his three lawyers at the defense table.

Just two jurors on the panel are black – a female chosen Tuesday, and male selected this afternoon.

The jury makeup is 17 percent black, higher than the 13 percent black population in Allegheny County. The court will have new pool of 100 potential jurors to question on Wednesday in an effort to find one additional juror and six alternates.

“We believe this is systematic exclusion of African-Americans”, defense lawyer Brian McMonagle reportedly complained, registering what’s known as a Batson challenge after a woman jury was removed from the panel because of her history of a scandal. However, the judge found that prosecutors had valid reasons for each of the potential black jurors they dismissed from the jury pool.

Cosby has said racism may play a role in the dozens of similar accusations made against him by other women. A new jury pool will be summoned on Wednesday.

The latest developments emerge days after Cosby, 79, spoke out about the 50-plus women who have stacked up historic assault allegations against him in the last few years, insisting some are only attacking him because of the colour of his skin.

