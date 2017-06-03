Democratic AGs set to fight Trump over climate

“If we can’t, that’s fine”, he added.

Developing nations agreed the 2015 Paris deal after the rich set a goal of raising climate finance from $100 billion a year from 2020 to help the poor limit greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to more heat waves, floods, storms and rising seas.

Only Syria and Nicaragua did not sign up to the deal.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who is also on Trump’s manufacturing council, called the withdrawal “a failure of American leadership”.

In an interview on CNBC on Friday, Cohn said the move was part of the administration’s efforts to boost USA economic growth and help companies by increasing demand for US goods, along with other efforts targeting regulations, taxes and infrastructure.

“Nothing can and will stop us from doing so”, she said in a brief statement to reporters. That also should help China to reach its commitment under the Paris accord to cap greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“They can do whatever they want for 13 years”. Business has more and more voted with its feet, and that vote is against Trump and the know-nothing climate change deniers. There are many other examples.

“If the economy grows at a 3 percent clip, if in fact labor participation goes up, unemployment continues to drop from 4 to 3 percent, this in retrospect will look like a genius move”, said Ken Blackwell, who is the former mayor of Cincinnati and a Trump presidential transition official.

New York’s Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles’ Eric Garcetti were among the those in the group saying, “The world can not wait – and neither will we”.

Trump said he would “terminate” USA obligations to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), a main arm of U.N. climate funds, saying Washington had already paid $1 billion and that “many other nations haven’t spent anything, and many of them will never pay one dime”.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

The leaders of France, Italy and Germany indicated in a joint statement that the USA could not unilaterally renegotiate the agreement.

However, in a statement, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni warned the USA president that the Paris Agreement could not be renegotiated.

Coal and cement producers say the Paris accord would put them at a competitive disadvantage and that they too are taking steps to cut emissions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called it “extremely regrettable” while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it “disheartening”.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president previous year, said he would withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement on tackling global warming. “The Paris Agreement is a hard-won outcome condensing the broadest consensus of the worldwide community and setting up the direction and goals for global cooperative efforts to cope with climate change”. “I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack”, Obama said in a statement.

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said pulling out of the deal was “abandoning America’s leadership in the fight against the climate crisis”.

And although China remains heavily reliant on coal and pollution is a persistent problem for its 1.3 billion citizens, the country’s communist rulers say they’re determined to institute fundamental change. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk wrote on Twitter.

Other pillars of corporate America – including Google’s chief executive and Amazon.com – joined a growing chorus of disapproval and dismay over Trump’s decision. “This could also be an opportunity to boost Singapore’s position as leader on scientific research on climate change, particularly in the tropics”.

The deal would have required the U.S.to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025, potentially limiting the growth of high-emissions industries like oil and gas production.

Until that day in Hangzhou, only 24 other countries had ratified the deal.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, avoided criticizing Trump and noted the Paris accord offers broad maneuvering room for each signatory nation.