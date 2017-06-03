Denver Post cuts ties with sports writer over Indy 500 tweet

Frei eventually deleted both tweets and tweeted a two-word apology, “I apologize“. “The Denver Post apologizes for a tweet sent by one of our reporters, Terry Frei, that does not reflect the standards and values of our organization”.

Frei said in his apology his perspective was shaped by his father’s service during World War II.

Frei addressed the controversy on Twitter and wrote that he’d “fouled up”. I mean, as long as I can drive, I want to teach them, of course, but beat me and come up and then get even better.

A biography on the columnist's official website noted he spent 30 years as a sportswriter with the Denver Post before Monday's departure.

Frei went on to explain his emotions during the race, citing his father, who had conducted unarmed reconnaissance missions over Japan as a pilot during World War II. Dave Schreiner’s death in Battle of Okinawa. “That is part of my perspective”, he wrote. As I repeat, 250,000 people are still living in temporary houses today, so it’s suffering.

Frei eventually apologized but not after doubling down in his response to the first wave of heat by tweeting “THIS is what Memorial Day is about”.

Editor Lee Ann Colacioppo made a similar statement to the online industry publication Poynter.

