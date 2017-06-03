U.S. President Donald Trump is among the “hostile powers” who have brought the European Union to the “tipping point”, leftist billionaire George Soros said.

In a companion piece written for the liberal, internationalist and fiercely anti-populist Project Syndicate website, also published Thursday, the Hungarian billionaire demanded more cooperation across Europe with regards to feeding, housing, and redistributing the migrants who arrive in boatloads by the thousands each week. In a bid to return Brexit to the heart of the General Election campaign after coming under fire for ducking a TV debate with other party leaders, Mrs May will use a high-profile speech in the North-East today to set out her vision of European Union withdrawal as part of a “great national mission” to build a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Britain. There are tens of billions of euros that Britain may owe the European Union in widely varying estimates, while at the same time there is the prospect of the European Union losing Britain’s total net contribution to the bloc of around 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) per year.

If the European Union adopts a “constructive spirit” in talks and simultaneously revamps itself to boost its allure, British voters may then even reconsider their choice of leaving during the “prolonged “divorce” process”, Soros said.

The European Union has “far more to lose” from a “no deal” with the United Kingdom in its forthcoming Brexit negotiations compared to a “no deal” with Greece, a British policy think tank report has suggested.

While stressing the need for a constructive attitude to talks with Britain, Soros said the European Union had become an organization in which the euro zone constitutes the inner core and the other members are relegated to an inferior position.

The EU institutions further need to allow the member states to make more of their own choices, abandoning the vision for “an ever closer union”, which is now an essential part of the main EU treaties, according to Soros.

Soros maintained the union was created to be a voluntary association of like-minded states.

Specifically, Soros urged the European Union to take greater focus in three areas: territorial disintegration, exemplified by Brexit; the refugee crisis; and the lack of adequate economic growth.

The Hungarian-born financier has been actively involved in supporting the development of civil society in former communist countries in Eastern Europe and is the founder of the Central European University in Budapest, which is now threatened with closure by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.

“I admire the courageous way Hungarians have resisted the deception and corruption of the mafia state Orban has established, and I am encouraged by the European institutions” energetic response to the challenges emanating from Poland and Hungary, ‘ Soros said.

‘It has become quite clear now.that Soros wants to be the political opposition of the Hungarian government along with his organisations, ‘ Zoltan Kovacs said in a reply to Reuters.