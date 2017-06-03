Dhola-Sadiya Bridge on the Brahmaputra will be inaugurated today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dhola-Sadiya bridge – the country’s longest bridge – in Assam on Friday as his government completes three years in office. After the inaugurations PM Modi will also kick-start the celebrations of NDA’s 3 years in the power from eastern-most part of Assam.

Construction of the Dhola Sadiya bridge began in 2011.

The bridge will reduce travel time between strategically located Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by four hours as the earlier means of transport was only by river.

The 9.15km bridge, which is also Asia’s second longest, is located in Tinsukia district bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

Tej Hazarika added that credit for the naming was due to many appeals by the people of Assam, but also to Modi “for his sensitivity regarding my father’s position in Assam”, and to the chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal.

He said the bridge would contribute to the development of the northeastern region.

“Our lawmaker at that time had requested for the bridge and Atal ji’s government had ordered a feasibility study”.

“The bridge will not only minimise the distance between Assam and Arunachal by 165km, it will also save Rs10 lakh everyday on diesel”.

“Life, culture, economy, and the happiness and sorrow of the people in Assam are inseparable from the river”, he once said.

It is to be said that agriculture needs to be developed in line with the requirements of the 21st century. Instead of conducting the ceremony at the site of the institute 26 km away from Guwahati, Modi, did it by pressing a remote from the Sarusajai stadium in the state’s capital. Though this proposal was approved, the government at the Centre changed, and the the work on the bridge kept getting delayed, Modi claimed. “We have endavoured to take development to new heights”, he claimed. The bridge, Modi said, will officially be named Bhupen Hazarika bridge, after the Padma Vibhushan-winning singer from the state.

The bridge will fill a huge connectivity gap that existed in the region.