Diamond-encrusted Hermes handbag sells for record $377K

An Hermes Birkin bag has broken the world record for the most money ever paid for a handbag at auction, with a $380,000 winning bid at the Hong Kong event.

Prior to the auction the rare Matte White Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin 30 with 18k White Gold and Diamond Hardware – described by its auctioneers as “the most desirable handbag in existence” – was only predicted to fetch around HK$1.5 million to HK$2 million, but sometimes you just have to splurge. And while the identities of the buyer and seller are reportedly undisclosed, it is said that the bag finally sold after an “intense” 15-minutes of bidding, according to Newsweek.

The handbag was produced in 2014 and has 18 karat gold buckles and strap loops encrusted with 205 diamonds.

The Himalayan Birkin bags are rare because they only produce one or two per year due to the extensive dying process of the crocodile skin. Yep, a price that’s probably more than your parents’ first home.

In June 2015, a similar fuscia crocodile model of the bag sold for $221,763 (£172,203) at Christie’s Hong Kong.

The bags look almost identical, but they have subtle differences: The bag sold Wednesday is encrusted with higher grade diamonds and features more gold. Often considered to be a symbol of style and luxury, the Birkin is known to have a long waitlist and numerous celebrity patrons. Before that, the auction record for a handbag was $203,150 (£157,750), for another Birkin bag at an auction in NY in 2011, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Birkin, who is now 70, recently told the BBC she rarely uses the bag.

Even if you have the money, buying one is hard: The auction house said there is a six-year waiting list to buy a new one.