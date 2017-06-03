Disney CEO Bob Iger quits Trump council over Paris climate agreement

Part of United States president Donald Trump’s justification for pulling the country out of the global Paris climate agreement yesterdaywas that the deal wouldn’t reduce temperatures enough to make an impact.

The Labour leader said he would invite the president to Number 10 to discuss Trump’s controversial move over a cuppa.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday disagreed with Trump’s assertion that his decision was a good move for the American economy.

The colour was plastered on buildings across the world including France, Canada, Australia and, of course, the United States of America itself.

Pittsburgh mayor, William Peduto, issued a statement decrying Trump’s decision to quit the Paris accord as “disastrous”, and has set a goal of running the city completely with clean power by 2035.

And while leaders around the world are expressing their dismay, China sees this as an opportunity to become a global leader on climate change.

“As you know, the President has been under siege from the mainstream media and the Democrats, especially now that he put American jobs first by withdrawing from the Paris Accord”.

Mayors from Durham, Chapel Hill and Charlotte are among 82 city and town leaders committing to upholding the Paris climate accord following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will withdraw US participation.

Nikonov went on to say that during the election campaign, Trump had stated that “he was not content with the environmental protection legislation which he believed to be too tough, not allowing companies to develop their potential”.

Bill Peduto said he stood with the French capital instead of the USA president over his choice to leave the climate agreement. The group will seek to pursue the climate goals established under the Paris accord, and in California’s case, excel beyond them.

The populist U.S. president said he would seek to renegotiate the agreement, which sees 187 countries vow to keep the global average temperature “well below” 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

Several of those states had formalized their resolve to follow the Paris deal’s goals, with Washington state, NY and California announcing they had formed the U.S. Climate Alliance.

Trump indicated that wasn’t a priority as he explained why he was pulling the United States out of the Paris accord in the first place.

WASHINGTON: Environment chief Erik Solheim says the decision by President Donald Trump to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord “in no way brings an end to this unstoppable effort”. Monier says, “The Paris agreement is certainly a step in the right direction, but it is only a step”.

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw met immediate backlash both domestically and overseas.