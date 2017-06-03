Divers search for missing boater on Raymond pond

The body of a missing CT man was found in a pond in the state of Maine Friday morning.

Maine Warden Service divers are on scene this morning at Panther Pond to search for a CT man missing since last evening. John MacDonald, spokesman for the warden service, said.

WGME-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sy0Kzh) wardens found the body of 52-year-old Christopher Hughes, of Trumbull, Connecticut, in Panther Pond after 9 a.m. Friday. About 10 p.m. Thursday night he and a friend, David Donahue, went canoeing in separate boats.

He said Hughes was staying at the seasonal camp, which was owned by a relative.

Wardens say a life jacket could have saved his life.

The warden service began searching that area with divers early Friday morning.

ME game wardens respond to a possible drowning in Raymond. The area was searched late last evening into this morning and the man’s overturned canoe was located. His friends soon heard distressed shouting from the man and called for help.