Djokovic and Nadal win first up at Roland Garros

“For me, it’s important to serve a little bit better than what I did today”, Nadal told reporters at a post-match press conference.

“It’s of course very frustrating every time I play against Nadal I think that I have missed something, so there are quite a lot of regrets there”.

Lokoli later said Klizan was the one who did not respect him because he kept simulating injuries throughout their match.

He added: “I tried to get back in it, but when I was missing so many shots I was missing, seemed like an inevitable loss for me”. “Then he was running around like a rabbit in the fifth set”, Lokoli said. Muguruza was up a break and led 3-2 when the match was stopped.

Fifth seed Milos Raonic was a convincing 6-3 6-4 6-2 victor over Steve Darcis while Marin Cilic and David Goffin, who will both have high hopes for this tournament, also came through in straight sets.

Having fired his entire coaching staff earlier this year, the 30-year-old is hoping that former tennis star Andre Agassi will be able to rectify what’s been ailing him. The 20-year-old Zverev defeated Djokovic in Rome a week ago to become the first player born in the 1990s to land a Masters title.

Muguruza’s middling form this season saw her arrive in Paris with just three wins on clay, but the Spaniard dispatched former Paris champion Schiavone 6-2, 6-4.

“You’re developed to kind of flip the next page very quickly. Not remembering how I played a year ago”. Muguruza also hasn’t been at her best lately and arrived in Paris with just three wins on clay.

The seventh-seeded British player lost to 109th-ranked Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4. He had two break points in the following game that he failed to covert, the moment at which he indicated the momentum shifted.

Muguruza managed to control the charge for a straight sets win.

Jack Sock was the biggest casualty in the men’s draw to date, the 14th-seeded American eliminated by Czech Jiri Vesely 7-5 7-5 6-3. Rafa will now face Robin Haase in the second round.

Davis’ career record in Paris is now 1-6.

After last year’s breakthrough to the No. 1 ranking, Andy Murray has been struggling in 2017, but he’ll try to right himself starting in the French Open’s first round against Andrey Kuznetsov.

Women’s 1st rd: Samantha Stosur (Aus) bt Kristina Kucova (Svk) 7-5 6-1, Zhang Shuai (Chn) bt Donna Vekic (Cro) 7-5 6-4, Caroline Wozniacki (Den) bt Jaimee Fourlis (Aus) 6-4 3-6 6-2, Karolina Pliskova (Cze) bt Zheng Saisai (Chn) 7-5 6-2.