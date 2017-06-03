Djokovic beats Sousa 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

Next up for Nadal will be Nikoloz Basilashvili, who reached the third round at Roland Garros for the first time by defeating Viktor Troicki 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).

Nadal romped to a 6-0 6-1 6-0 victory in 90 minutes on the main showcourt, making the world number 63, a finalist in Memphis and semi-finalist in Lyon and Sofia this year, look like a low-level amateur.

“I feel good to reach the fourth round”, the No. 17 seed Bautista Agut said. Another win would net Williams a draw in the quarterfinals.

Paris: He may be carrying a little more around the middle than in his Roland Garros pomp, but the star appeal of Andre Agassi was undeniable at the French Open here Wednesday as his new charge Novak Djokovic romped to a second-round win.

– She will face defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the next round.

In Round 3 of any Grand Slam tournament, there are no easy matches. He held to love, drawing a backhand error from his bewildered opponent on set point, winning it 6-1 in just 24 minutes. Nadal won 82 points while his opponent won 36.

No. 3 Stan Wawrinka: The 2015 French Open champ has won only three of 18 matches against Nadal, and only once on clay.

Sousa found himself outclassed in the early exchanges and only avoided a first-set whitewash by fighting back from 0-30 and 15-40 down as he served in the sixth game.

Djokovic expressed frustration throughout the entire match.

Seeded losers in the men’s second round: No. 23 Ivo Karlovic. He won one in four of his first serve points in the opening set.

The Spaniard wrapped up the set by winning the next game and clinched victory with a storm threatening to interrupt play.

No defending male champion has lost before the fourth round at Roland Garros since 2004.

Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki’s third-round French Open match against 18-year-old CiCi Bellis of California has been suspended because of darkness.

Also in with a shout is Kuznetsova, although she made hard work of her match against Zhang Shuai.

With a three-set win over Paolo Lorenzi on Thursday, John Isner joined Steve Johnson in the third round of the French Open. However, when the pressure came late in the third stanza, it was the class of Kuznetsova that came to the fore.

Venus Williams of the U.S. secured her place in the next round this evening with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

“Here I’m in a hotel, and it’s just, for some tournaments, I’d rather stay in hotel and others house”.