Doctor’s ruling on Chris Bosh’s health will help Heat’s cap situation

Last February, the awful news came down that the blood clots in the lung that Chris Bosh had the previous season had returned, and therefore he couldn’t play basketball or be involved in any physical contact.

The NBA and the players’ union agreed with the Heat’s position that Chris Bosh has suffered a career-ending illness, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. It’s a process that has played out since last fall, when Heat team doctors declined to clear Bosh to take part in training camp following blood test results.

After the Heat officially erase Bosh’s contract from their salary cap, they will have about $38 million in cap space this offseason.

The ruling allows the Heat to clear the cap space occupied by Bosh, who is still guaranteed more than $25 million next season and more than $26 million the following year.

Bosh will be waived through traditional waivers, but any team that makes a claim would not be eligible for similar salary-cap relief.

Although a fitness panel eventually will decide such matters, a party involved with the ruling said Friday that individual doctor was utilized with the Bosh case.

He still could return to playing in the National Basketball Association after his official release from the Heat but must provide the league with the necessary medical evidence that he is healthy enough to do so. Bosh returned to action for the start of the 2015-16 season, but further blood clotting – this time in his leg – ended his season prematurely.

