Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrapping up his Russian Federation visit on a high, today reaffirmed India’s commitment to reducing carbon emission under the Paris Climate Change accord, as he invited global businesses to invest in the world’s fastest growing economy, saying “sky is the limit” for them.

“After several years of low attendance, during which the Obama administration actively discouraged U.S. businesses from participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia’s largest international business gala, this year sees the return of American companies in sufficient numbers to run a separate U.S. -Russia roundtable for the first time in the Forum’s history“.

Prime Minster Modi said that the credit rating agencies across the world are unanimously agreeing that India is a rapidly developing country.

Putin said Russian Federation had agreed to cut its own emissions to 70 percent of what they were in 1990, but had not yet ratified the Paris pact because it was waiting for certain technical but important aspects of how the deal would be implemented to be worked out.

“It follows from an agreement and.signed protocols.They don’t show them to us, but we generally know their content.There is a possibility of USA troop deployment on these territories”, he added. “This is what our vedas said 5,000 years ago”.

Listing the steps taken to make the economic environment more attractive to foreign investors, Modi said his three-year-old government had abolished more than 1,000 obsolete laws and introduced some 7,000 reform measures, in all, at the central level to improve the ease of doing business.

The sky is the limit for investment opportunities in India, asserted the Prime Minister, making a strong pitch for global investors to invest in India.

“Fifty cities need metros, 500 cities need solid waste management and drinking water”.

Noting the importance of security for investors, the Prime Minister said that India’s vibrant democracy and use of English go a long way in ensuring a sense of security.

“I invite you all”.

“It is an inter-connected and inter-dependent world. India is one of the fastest growing economies and is undertaking reforms at a rapid pace”. India has taken all its decisions in that direction.

He added that in an era of globalisation, “we should help each other as much as we can”.