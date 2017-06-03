Don’t panic! LeBron is used to losing Game 1

Durant finished with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead Golden State past LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-91 on Thursday night in Game 1.

“He’s pretty sharp”, said player development coach Bruce Fraser, who passes to Curry daily. While they deserve their share of blame for those turnovers, the Warriors length and activity played a big role as well, and they deserve credit for a defense that held the Cavs to 35 percent from the field along with those turnovers. While Golden State took control in the third quarter, this game should have been over much earlier. That draws defenders away from the basket.

The Golden State center sported a “SHAQ” hat. Golden State had 27.

“And our guys don’t either, our guys know what they need to do”.

The singer was making heads turn at Oracle Arena in Oakland where she attended Game 1 of the NBA Finals yesterday.

Cheer up, Cleveland. It’s just one game.

The Cavs, who plowed through the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 12-1 record, are finally playing against a team on their level. When they did, Durant buried Irving and J.R. Smith in isolation situations.

“It started with myself having some turnovers, especially in the first half”.

National Basketball Association fans have long wondered if Klay Thompson will eventually be the odd man out now that the Golden State Warriors have added Kevin Durant to the fold, and one of Thompson’s fellow players believes that is bound to happen. Here are all the times Durant went jamming. Durant was all but unstoppable those first 24 minutes.

Want Warriors news in your inbox? But know this – there’s not even a hint of panic with the Cavaliers. And the Cavaliers have a special bit of history on their side. The last time it happened in any major North American team sport came in 1954-56 when Detroit and Montreal squared off in three straight Stanley Cup Finals.

Well OK, not exactlythese Warriors.

For all the talk about putting a year ago behind them, you could tell there was more to it.

And it works both ways. Steph Curry gave a nod to that last night.

“The goal obviously is to lock in on the moment”. Not to marvel at themselves the way the outside world does.

“He was fantastic and I expect nothing less in the rest of the games”, said Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen“, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

He was asked to elaborate. “I mean, it’s no if, ands, or buts”.

“They constantly break records – last year being 73-9 [a regular season record]; this year starting the playoffs 13-0″.

“We did a great job of covering the 3-point line but other than that they played a hell of a game”, James said. We’ll have our answers after the best-of-seven games series.

Yes, Cleveland can. And believe it or not, Golden State can, too.

Anything to stay locked in.

“That was just – that was organic”, Durant said.