Donald Trump and Angela Merkel ‘get along very well’: White House

“That’s great”, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday in reaction to Merkel’s remarks.

The post-World War II era during which European countries could rely on other powerful countries – an apparently thinly veiled reference to Trump’s “America first” presidency and the U.K.’s exit from the European Union – is “over to a certain extent”, Merkel continued.

She added that Trump’s “presence in Brussels was also a sign that his interest in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation has not diminished”. “Very bad for U.S. This will change”, Trump had tweeted.

On Monday, Ms Merkel had underlined her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally.

Confronted with Trump’s verbal attacks on Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel – who is known for her cautious choice of words – appears to be increasingly outspoken about the ongoing decline of German-U.S. relations.

But what might have stunned Trump’s NATO colleagues the most was his failure to reassure them of his firm commitment to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, which commits members to come to the assistance of any fellow NATO country under military attack, a commitment that NATO states honoured during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack by al-Qaida carried out against the United States, in which nearly 3,000 people killed. Trump stated that full compliance with the agreement would reduce US GDP by $2.5 trillion over the next decade, explaining that it means “factories and plants closing all over the country”.

Climate and trade were the two main issue of contention between the United States and other members at the G-7 summit of major economies in Sicily last week, and the topics look set to flare up again soon.

“Germany’s current account surplus is way too high”.

“The Germans are bad, very bad“, Trump allegedly said, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel, citing sources who were in the room.

Senior German politicians responded swiftly to his tweet.

After Merkel’s comments about Trump at the beer hall, she received applause for a whole minute.

Speaking at a joint news conference with PM Modi, Ms Merkel reiterated her view that “we need to take our fate in Europe into our own hands”.

“Europe must become a player active in worldwide affairs”.

Merkel might not like hearing Trump complain that it’s unfair for USA taxpayers to cough up more for defense than Germans, even as Germany’s export-driven economy creates problems for those same Americans.

Trump isn’t the first American president to call out the Europeans on the funding score. Trump just seems like he needs something to do.

After a meeting with Trump, European Council chief Donald Tusk said that the stances of Washington and Brussels on climate and trade still differ. Last December, Politico reported that Mr. Trump's daughter, Ivanka, who believes in climate change, wants to use her position as an adviser to her father to change his mind. Dirsus cautioned that Germany remained reliant on the USA, especially in terms of its military.