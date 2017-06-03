With all President Donald Trump has on his plate this week – staff shakeups, the Russian Federation probes and Jared Kushner; health care, budget, debt ceiling and the Paris climate deal – Trump on Tuesday morning chose to escalate his attack on Germany over trade.

Clearly frustrated by Trump’s openly mercurial behaviour during the G7 meetings last week, Merkel chose to give voice to her irritation during a rally in Munich. His censure follows a volley of criticism from Germany after the president concluded his first official tour overseas on Sunday, returning from Saudi Arabia, Israel, Brussels and then Italy for a G7 summit.

The dramatic announcement came after contentious meetings with Trump, who had used his first official trip to Europe to criticize German trade, scold world leaders about their North Atlantic Treaty Organisation spending and refuse to commit to the Paris agreement on combating climate change.

Trump says he’s upset because of the large trade gap the United States has with Germany, as well as how much Germany spends on its military.

Trump criticized Germany’s trade surplus with the United States, tying the issue to Berlin’s military spending. During his visit, Trump blasted Germany over trade, slammed European leaders at North Atlantic Treaty Organisation for not spending enough on defense and failed to guarantee European security commitments. Her deputy chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel, was more blunt, labelling Trump “the trailblazer of a new authoritarian and chauvinist worldwide movement”.

Merkel was hosting a press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when she was asked whether Germany was looking towards Asia to develop relations, following her comments on Sunday that “Europe could no longer rely on the United States and Britain”, reports Efe.

According to the German weekly Der Spiegel, Trump told European officials in Brussels last week that “the Germans are bad, very bad“.

“Trump does not reflect the values of most Americans and we look forward, despite what happened last week here, we absolutely look forward to working with the great people of Germany, with Europe, the United Kingdom”, he said.

Yet her assertion that Europe has to step up as US ties become “to some extent” less dependable was welcomed at home. It’s about time Europe started paying its own way and stopped relying on its US “sugar daddy” for protection while nations focused on their own economies. If “we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands” (as she said after Trump headed home), she’ll have to put a lot more money where her mouth is.

And Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, also a Social Democrat, said Monday that if the Trump administration “finds pushing through national interests more important than an worldwide order. then I say that the West has become smaller – it has at least become weaker”.

“A stronger cooperation of European countries on all levels is the answer to Donald Trump“, he told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday. They wonder why the leader of Germany’s most influential global ally seems more willing to criticize their country than nations with questionable human rights records.

Spicer then claimed that Merkel’s comments are in line with what Trump wanted all along.

– Resume EU trade talks?

Germany is the largest trading partner for India in the European Union and one of the leading sources of foreign direct investment into the country.