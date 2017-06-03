Durant buries Cavs in opener

James had 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists to go with eight turnovers, but dropped to 1-7 in opening games the NBA Finals.

LeBron James, seeking his fourth National Basketball Association title, led the scoring for the Cavs with 28 and Kyrie Irving managed 24 – but the defending champions were far from their best and suffered heavily with turnovers.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. And hey, the first half was still awesome. Durant caught a pass from shooting guard Klay Thompson and despite being hassled by Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, the 6-foot-11 stretch forward rose up and knocked down his first triple of the game.

When the Cavs gave help, Curry hit 3-pointers. After an offensive rebound, the Warriors again got the ball to Curry, and he knocked down a triple from the right wing.

The Warriors not only got their 3-point shooting going in the decisive third period, but also their defense.

Durant and Curry scored or assisted on 75 of the Warriors’ 93 points through three periods. Last year Golden State didn’t have Kevin Durant.

The worse news for the Cavaliers and star playmaker LeBron James was that it wasn’t even the best effort for an undefeated squad whose 13-0 playoff win streak matches the longest in National Basketball Association playoff history. He shot 14 for 26 in his fifth 30-point performance this postseason, receiving a rousing ovation when he sat down for good with 2:16 remaining.

The Cavaliers are going to have to make some adjustments to slow down the Warriors. The score was 96-76 at one point in the fourth quarter.

But thanks to precise ball movement by the Warriors and numerous defensive breakdowns by the Cavaliers, James couldn’t stop Durant straight up.

The teammates who account for the last three league MVPs combined for 66 points, as the Warriors led for the final 38 minutes of a blowout that felt more like the start of a sweep than a competitive series.

Irving added 24 points. Green had a team-high 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

However, James took over the offense and scored the next seven Cavaliers points. She was sitting courtside for Game 1 of the Finals in Oakland. They became the first team to win their first 12 games in the playoffs, and on Thursday became the first to win their first 13.

LeBron James finishes with a 28-15-8 line, but it’s not enough in Game 1 for the Cavs.

The Warriors claimed the title over an injury-ravaged Cavaliers team in 2015, and jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series against a much healthier lineup in 2016.

He had won the first battle with King James.