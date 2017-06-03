Durant leads Warriors to Game 1 win over Cavaliers

Kevin Durant scored 38 points in his first NBA Finals game with Golden State, Stephen Curry added 28 and the Warriors rolled to their 13th straight win this postseason by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1.

James, seeking his fourth National Basketball Association title, led the scoring for the Cavs with 28 and Kyrie Irving managed 24 – but the defending champions were far from their best and suffered heavily with turnovers, tying a play-off record with 20 giveaways.

Curry’s forgettable NBA Finals previous year ended with Kyrie Irving hitting the deciding 3-pointer in his face and Curry unable to shake Kevin Love as Cleveland took Game 7 to complete a masterful comeback and steal a championship on Golden State’s home court. “But our defense allowed us to create some momentum until we got our flow”. Cleveland will have to slow down a team that has been clobbering teams by 16.3 points per game in the postseason.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) gestures against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

“They’re tough at home”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

“We feel like we can play much better, especially offensively, just finishing better around the rim”, Curry said. “(Now) that we’ve experienced that, we’re able to adjust, and we’re a lot better”.

The Warriors and Cavaliers are meeting in their third consecutive Finals, a matchup many predicted when the season began after Golden State signed Durant in a blockbuster move.

They still lead Cleveland, 55-45 late in the first half. Past year the Cavaliers made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, rallying from 3-1 down to take the title.

Off Cleveland’s bench, Richard Jefferson went 3-of-6 from the field for nine points, but Cleveland’s remaining reserves shot a combined 3-of-18 in the loss.

Golden State took 61 shots in the first half compared to 43 by the Cavaliers.

“Twenty turnovers in the Finals definitely is not going to get it done”, said Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving. They made eight more turnovers in the second half.

“We’re playing a great team, we’re playing the champs”.

Durant served as the night’s star in his loud return to the NBA Finals.

OAKLAND, Calif. – Throughout the regular season the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled on defense, weighed down by poor habits, poor focus and, frankly, a roster loaded with offensive-minded players.

LeBron James was asked after the game what stood out from Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Second, there’s a big difference between how coaches coach when facing X team on Wednesday and Y team on Thursday and when they have a week to sit down and plot how to play one team for two weeks.

“We’ve been here before and know there’s a lot of work left to do”, Curry said.

“But just getting a chance to see how they play, the style of play, how fast they play, you can’t really simulate that in practices”.

It’ll be Durant and not erstwhile Warrior Harrison Barnes attacking the Cavaliers from all angles.

It seems as though the finals took forever to get here. “[When you] try to do too much or rush”. We know coming into this building, they’re going to play.