Durant stars in NBA Finals game one win

Unlike the already talented Warriors squads that Cleveland split the last two Finals with, this version is more unsafe given the offseason addition of four-times National Basketball Association scoring champion and former league MVP Kevin Durant.

Rihanna is a well known follower of James and the Cavaliers and because of that, some believed she and Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant were engaged in some tension during the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

“KD”, James said when asked what stood out about the Warriors in their runaway victory.

Kevin Durant showed he can be the difference as the Golden State Warriors crushed the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in game one of the NBA Finals. “We can be a lot better than we were tonight, but in The Finals you get a W, and we’ll take it”. It is what it is.

“But that’s what stands out”. “I pride myself on not turning the ball over and I did it too much”.

Durant joined Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Rick Barry in scoring 25 or more points in his first six NBA Finals games, the prior five with Oklahoma City in a 2012 loss to the James-led Miami Heat.

Late in the fourth quarter, a steal from James by Ian Clark set up a no-look pass from Curry to Durant, who sank a 3-pointer and shook his head in awe of his hot hand. They weren’t even running pick-and-roll for a good chunk of the game, because they didn’t have to get separation. That’s huge for us.

Westbrook had a very good reason why he wasn’t watching the game. “We’re real tough to beat when he’s doing that”. Golden State had 11 first-half dunks in all, the most of any team in any Finals half in 20 years. “Are you kidding me?”

Cleveland went just 23-23 after January 10 and was ranked in the bottom third statistically on defense all season. I get they have to fill multiple hours a day but would it kill First Take to not dissect Curry’s and LeBron’s legacies after every possession of every game and actually give it some time before declaring where somebody is in National Basketball Association history? Of course, Golden State was the odds-on favorite who couldn’t be stymied this time a year ago, and look what happened.

Former NBA MVP Durant scored a game-high 38 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists as the two teams began battling out the championship series for a record third straight year.

“Kevin’s a competitor”, Green said. “And I expect nothing less out of him, being the competitor that he is”. Durant, benefitting from Curry drawing so much attention beyond the arc had several easy baskets.

But after winning the first two games a year ago before blowing the 3-1 lead, the Warriors aren’t about to get ahead of themselves even if Cavs coach Tyronn Lue called them “the best I ever seen”.

The Cavs chose to deny Curry a shot at three points and gave up two certain points every time, which is an absurd illustration of how hard it is to defend both men at the same time. “You’re not going to see insane celebrations”.

“We’re just going to have to dig our feet in and be able to guard the basketball”, guard Kyrie Irving said.

