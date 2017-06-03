Durant, Warriors overwhelm Cavs in game 1

It is what it is.

“It’s great to get the first game up underneath us”.

“I’m cool”, he said. “We have been here before and know there’s a lot of work left to do”.

In their nightmares the Cavaliers will see Durant sprinting down the middle of the court, and slamming down an uncontested dunk. Durant came into this Finals, five years after trying to meet everyone’s expectations in a more traditional way with the Oklahoma City Thunder, nearly in a no-win situation: If Golden State wins, he “short-cut his way to a championship ring”.

Durant was the story, setting the early tone and then finishing up with a solid fourth quarter with a team-high eight points in the final frame to quash any thoughts of a Cleveland comeback.

The top three performers on the Warriors were Kevin Durant, who scored an astonishing 38 points and logged eight rebounds and eight assists, Draymond Green, who scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Stephen Curry, who scored 28 points while adding six rebounds and 10 assists. Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James readies to shoot during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

This year, Iguodala remains the Warriors’ best option on James.

The Warriors won in six games in 2015, while the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit to win in a full seven games in 2016.

But journeyman Derrick Williams isn’t a big defender, and when veteran center Andrew Bogut suffered a leg fracture in his first minute with Cleveland and wanderer Larry Sanders wasn’t able to flake off two years of physical and mental rust, that void in the middle never got fixed. “They are a high-powered offensive team”. Neither the Pacers, nor the Raptors nor the Celtics had a chance, though Boston at least put up a fight, winning a game.

The two teams will now have two days off to digest this one before Game 2 on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT here in Oakland. The last thing the Cavs want to do when playing an offense as stacked as Golden State’s is to spot them an extra 20 possessions, as this ultimately helped the Warriors finish the game with 20 more field goal attempts. Her team may have been blown out, but that didn’t seem to stop her from enjoying herself.

While Durant and Curry soared, James and the Cavs struggled on the road.

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks.

Adding Kevin Durant, arguably the world’s second best player, has tremendously bolstered the Warriors’ lineup on both ends of the court and will make it almost impossible for the Cavaliers to consistently double team Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as they did in the 2016 Finals without paying a severe price.

When Smith slides over to get in front of Durant, it leaves Irving having to decide between closing out on Curry or Klay Thompson.

Just look at what happened in the second half of Game 2, when Curry’s four 3-pointers in the third quarter helped the Warriors outscore the Cavaliers by 13 points.