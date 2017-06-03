Dutch politicians ‘deplore’ U.S. exit from Paris climate agreement

Developing countries, he said, needed developed nations like the U.S.to help in mitigating the side effects of climate change, adding that the withdraw of one major developed countries was a blow, according to HOT FM radio.

After the US withdrawal from the Paris deal sparked pledges of money and solidarity, Figueres said via Twitter Friday, “Thank you Trump“.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord “can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”.

Leaving the 2015 Paris accord would hardly translate into a substantial increase in new jobs as the fossil fuel industries were highly automated, Xinhua said.

Theresa May has insisted the United Kingdom is committed to the Paris Agreement on climate change as she faced criticism over her response to U.S. withdrawal from the deal.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, he added.

“I call on them, come and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment“.

“There are indeed some underprivileged people in the U.S, but their troubles are mainly caused by bad internal governance”.

China, as the world’s biggest polluter with its largest cities too often choking in carbon dioxide fumes, is only too aware of the benefits.

Trump’s Rose Garden announcement was a parade of “what will seem the most tone-deaf when we’ve fucked up the planet beyond fix?” statements.

Macron also made an unprecedented 3-minute broadcast in English, criticizing Trump’s decision as “a mistake, both for the USA and for our planet”.

While government funding remains vital, Espinosa said, “this kind of support is crucial for the work of the Secretariat to assist nations in their efforts to implement their commitments under the Paris Climate Change Agreement”. Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the deal that aims to lower global green house gas emissions has been met with strong criticism from various quarters across the world.

In a statement, the European Commission reaffirmed its backing of the Paris Accord: “The world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against climate change“. For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”.

Elon Musk says he’s done advising President Trump.