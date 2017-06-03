Dutch politicians ‘deplore’ USA exit from Paris climate agreement

Trump’s decision Thursday to pull the USA out of the Paris Climate Accord dealt a significant blow to the worldwide hopes of fighting climate change and prompted criticism from business leaders and foreign heads-of-state across the world.

Others like China, Russia, India and Mexico also quickly signaled to unite to save “Mother Earth”. “I want to reassure you that today’s developments will have no impact on Apple’s efforts to protect the environment“. Pulling out of Paris would make it harder for the world, to reach a safer and more prosperous future.

“We have noticed this important decision by U.S. President Trump, and we will pay attention to the impact of that decision on the global community and on Taiwan”, Presidential Spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said Friday.

Merkel said Friday that the announcement by Trump was “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”. “Nike believes that climate change is a serious global threat and that the world will need to radically redesign industrial systems and economies in order to enable a low-carbon growth economy”, the brand said in the statement.

But she told reporters in a brief statement that “it’s now necessary to look forward after last night’s announcement by the USA administration”. And two, the Paris Agreement was not about specifically protecting Paris-it’s just the location where negotiations occurred. The mayor had previously committed to honoring the accord in the city, despite Trump’s decision.

“If the Paris deal does not work, we can not reach the targets [established by the agreement]”.

“We are already halfway there and we can accelerate our process further even without any support from Washington“, Bloomberg said.

In telephone calls with Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Theresa May also both expressed their disappointment with the decision.

China had said all along that regardless of what the United States chose to do, it would keep its commitment to the Paris accord, reports CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy.

A senior administration official defended Trump’s use of the findings.