Election day ahead: Labour pains by Corbyn to net mums’ vote

Mrs May also repeated her “no deal is better than a bad deal” slogan when asked if she was prepared to walk away from Brexit talks.

The leaders did not appear together, as Mrs May declined to take part in a head-to-head encounter.

Mr Corbyn took the floor first, getting off to a rocky start with questions from an apparently Northern Irish member of the audience on his past association with the IRA, but later finding hit feet – and a rapport with the audience – before losing his cool when questioned on higher taxation. The Labour leader said he’s “not a dictator” and the document is a process from the whole party.

He would not be drawn on whether he would order a drone strike strike against a terrorist plotting overseas to attack the UK.

On the inside pages, the paper says both leaders failed “to land decisive blows”, adding that Mr Corbyn “emerged unscathed”. “It is a completely hypothetical question”.

May had refused a direct debate with her opposite number in Labour.

He then told the Remain supporter Labour had to “accept the reality of the referendum”.

Then, in fierce clashes with Jeremy Paxman, Mr Corbyn was asked why he had been unable to get his long-held belief in nuclear disarmament into the Labour manifesto, which backs the renewal of the Trident deterrent system.

Another member of the audience said he could not vote Labour due to Mr Corbyn’s “ruthless, short-sighted” policies, which include raising corporation tax to 26%, a £10 an hour minimum wage and imposing VAT on private school fees.

He was also challenged on his comments at the time of the 1982 Falklands War, which he reportedly called a “Tory plot”. Corbyn said he thought bin Laden should have been arrested and put on trial.

The Labour leader insisted he was using “inclusive language” to promote a “two-state solution”, when he made the remarks during a parliamentary meeting in 2009.

She was pressed by Mr Paxman over her climbdowns on a proposed Budget hike in national insurance and her social care changes just days after they were unveiled in the Tories’ election manifesto – and what it would mean for the Brexit negotiations. There has been anger within the party at plans in the manifesto to reform social care, only for Mrs.

“It isn’t a question of what it’s worth paying to get out; it’s a question of what is going to be the right deal for us in leaving the European Union which will stop us from having to pay huge sums of money into the European Union every year”, she said.

Jeremy Corbyn repeatedly floundered when asked how much a flagship new childcare policy would cost in a hard radio interview.

Theresa May reiterated how she would walk away with no Brexit deal from Brussels if it was not good enough, while Jeremy Corbyn was forced to defend his foreign policy and security credentials in a bruising televised question-and-answer session.

She went on: “You don’t know it”.

May said she would strive for “a fair settlement” and “the right deal… which will stop us paying huge sums every single year”, responding to a question about if she would entertain an option of paying £100 billion to secure a Brexit deal.

Asked how much she was willing to pay to get out of the European Union, however, the prime minister made clear that she accepted that the United Kingdom would have to make a financial settlement as it leaves the bloc.