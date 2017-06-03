Enabled victory ensures Derby Day confidence is high for Dettori

Frankie Dettori claimed his fourth win in the Classic when he steered the John Gosden-trained Enable to a five-length victory on Friday (Saturday AEST). Check out our report, reaction from connections and watch the free video replay.

On my time-handicap there is nothing to stop Rhododendron but she will be racing 50% further; twenty days ago this Galileo filly stormed into second over the Rowley Mile to finish second, beaten two lengths, by vastly-improved Winter.

For a moment it looked as though the combination of Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore would make it three straight British Classic successes this season, with the market leader seemingly travelling with more goal.

“Ryan came very quickly and I looked at his reins and they were pretty tight and I thought, ‘Oh God, he’s got the better of me”, Dettori said of the thrilling final 500 metres. Good ground over a mile-and-a-half should be fine for her and who’s to say in two weeks’ time for the French Oaks it won’t be quick ground?

“She pulled away in the last furlong and is a good filly, well done to everyone at Clarehaven, you’ve done a good job”.

“I always thought we had a good chance and we did it. She stays very well and will only get better and better”.

“It was a really strong pace but Frankie knew what he was doing, he’s pound for pound the best jockey I’ve ever put on a horse, he’s just exceptional”.

“We can dream of the future, people are already naming races, but I’m taking it one step at a time”.

The spectre of Rhododendron and the O’Brien powerhouse looms large, but I would expect enough improvement from ENABLE to see her win this before perhaps going on to York or Ascot in the summer.

“He (Moore) didn’t use the rain as an excuse, he just felt the last furlong seemed like a long furlong”. It spooked the American runner Daddys Lil Darling into bolting towards the stalls, causing Olivier Peslier to bail out, something he described as the “last solution” and, loose, the filly skidded into the plastic rails beyond the start.

If hype and fighting talk were a barometer of form then the outsider looks ready to spring a surprise but Epsom’s challenge will certainly take her out of her comfort zone for a trainer never knowingly understated. “I haven’t thought beyond today, but I will be back, you can’t predict that”.