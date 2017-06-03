England’s sublime batting secures opening Champions Trophy victory

Host England takes on New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in a Pool A match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on June 6. “It is important to be relaxed and confident before every big game, to keep the nerves in check”, the Dawn quoted Sarfraz as saying.

And Hussain is adamant replacing the struggling Roy with Bairstow would be a mistake – even though the latter “could not do anything more to get into” the England team.

Hales and Root combined for 159, and if Bangladesh thought they had finally made the breakthrough they was brought back to earth by Morgan, who settled in very quickly.

Plunkett then had Imrul Kayes (19) well caught by Mark Wood, diving to his left at mid-on, but England were then held up by a superb partnership between Tamim and Mushfiqur. But they proved they have both the necessary firepower and knowhow as they exacted a measure of revenge for the defeat against these same opponents in Adelaide which ended their hopes at the 2015 World Cup.

England won the toss at the bright and picturesque The Oval and sent Bangladesh into bat with the announcement that they had dropped Adil Rashid in favour of a pace attack. When he does well, generally Bangladesh do as well. Alex Hales and Jason Roy may come up later with their best for their team.

His demise came two balls later when he scooped a delivery from Mashrafe Mortaza to short fine leg.

It was an excellent leaping catching from Mustafizur, who caught the ball above his head on the edge of the circle.

Bangladesh wasn’t giving England many opportunities inside the opening 10 overs as they reached 0/36.

In the second match, opener Shikhar Dhawan (60) and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik (94 retired hurt) put on a 100-run stand for the third wicket before all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed a 54-ball unbeaten 80 to propel India to a mammoth 324/7.

England’s star batsman Joe Root slammed a brilliant century and guided them to victory.

Morgan also dismissed suggestions that Root, whose career-high ODI score earned him the man-of-the-match award, was either too tardy for the format or incapable of big-hitting. Known more for his run-accumulation skills, Root displayed the other side of his batting.

Root appeared to damage a calf muscle after playing a pull shot when he had 59.

After taking the double, Root took off his helmet and acknowledged the crowd for their support. At the moment it does not feel right.

Root also suffered an injury scare when he damaged his calf early in his innings but he made light of the problem to post his highest one-day worldwide score.

