England wins toss, bowls 1st in Champions Trophy opener

England used to be short of firepower at the top of the order, but, despite a poor showing in the third match against South Africa at Lord’s, destructive openers Alex Hales and Jason Roy are able to set the tone.

Bairstow has also opened in white-ball cricket for Yorkshire and there are many who believe the England Test wicket-keeper is worthy of becoming an ODI regular, even as a batsman only.

Previous England setups may have been swayed by the ebullient form of Jonny Bairstow, but the gimlet-eyed Morgan is in no mood to twist. “And one of the strongest parts of reinforcing the way that we play, and the freedom in which we play with, is backing that up with selection”. However, Morgan insists Roy’s place in the team is not under any immediate threat.

“We just recently beat New Zealand in Ireland”, Mortaza told reporters at The Oval on Wednesday.

England’s only global one-day title came at the World Twenty20 in 2010 and they lost the 2013 Champions Trophy final to India at Edgbaston in a game reduced to 20 overs per side.

Key to their chances could be the fitness of Stokes, who will arrive at the ground before the rest of the England squad and undergo an early-morning fitness test on the mystery injury to his left knee that can cause pain in his delivery stride.

“If we want our players to play cagily or without freedom, yes, we would change things and probably half of us wouldn’t be here”. I can not see it changing. He’s a very important part of our side. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers who returned with figures of 3 for 13 as Umesh Yadav gave him good support by picking up three wickets. “If at the end of it, we are holding the trophy, I think we’ll have played really well”. “So if given he couldn’t bowl, I still think he’d make great contributions with the bat and in the field”.

Ben Stokes is unlikely to bowl his full 10 overs in England’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday, says captain Eoin Morgan.