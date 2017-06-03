Ernesto Valverde Is New Barcelona Coach

The post of chief coach of “Barcelona” Valverde was replaced by Luis Enrique, which “blaugas” did not renew the contract.

Spanish giants Barcelona on Monday confirmed Ernesto Valverde will be their coach for the 2017-18 season, finally putting to rest speculation on who would succeed outgoing manager Luis Enrique.

Valverde on the other hand joins the Blaugrana after managing the likes of Valencia, Olympiacos, Villarreal, Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said: “Valverde has the ability, the judgement, the knowledge and the experience“.

Valverde will be presented officially on Thursday. He loves youth football and he has the right style to coach this club and knows how the club works.

Valverde follows in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola, Tito Vilanova and Luis Enrique who all previously played for the club before taking over.

The 53-year-old played for Barcelona as a striker, scoring eight goals in 22 appearances between 1988 and 1990 under the guidance of the legendary Johan Cruyff.

The one-cap ex- Spain global managed Barcelona’s city rivals Espanyol – who he also played for – between 2006 to 2008. It was eliminated by Juventus in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and lost the Spanish league to Real Madrid in the final round.

A brilliant performance from Messi inspired Barca to lift a ninth trophy of Enrique’s three-year reign with a 3-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.

A midfield dynamo will also be on Valverde’s summer wishlist, with Manchester United star Ander Herrera and Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho potential targets.

And even his former connections at cross-city rivals Espanyol couldn’t dissuade the Barcelona board despite the fact he was the coach when they famously denied Barca the title with a last-minute equaliser in 2007.

“We expected more this season, we can’t say that it was a successful one”, Bartomeu said.