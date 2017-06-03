Ernesto Valverde makes big claim on Nou Camp plans

Outgoing coach Luis Enrique spoke of his gratitude after that game of being able to enjoy Messi at the peak of his powers and Valverde also heaped praise on the five times world player of the year in his official unveiling as Barca coach.

Messi’s position has been constantly evolving since he first broke into the Barcelona team over a decade ago and Valverde suggested he may look to stop him spending too much time in a wide right position as that evolution continues.

“It’s the most hard challenge in my career but also the nicest”. “I know the style passes by having a great collective game and great handling of the ball in the midfield”. I was very young back then.

“I said I wanted a tough challenge and it’s one the toughest“.

As a player, Valverde spent two seasons at Barcelona, scoring eight goals in 22 matches, while he lead Athletic Bilbao to seventh place in La Liga this season.

The new Barca boss continued: “I do this from ignorance”. “I know the importance of the Barca style and I want to dig deep to see what I can add to that”.

“My idea is to help the players be better players, create team spirit and achieve results”. I see this stage in a completely different light.

“I’d like things to go well and let the people enjoy it”, he said.

Meanwhile, the new Barcelona manager was coy about transfer plans, saying only that he wantedto improve the performance of the Catalans following a disappointing campaign in which they only won the Copa del Rey title.

It is believed the 53-year-old has added two Premier League stars to his summer wishlist in Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin and Manchester United’s Ander Herrera.

Knowing what you are getting yourself in for when it comes to the unique pressures put upon a Barca coach is key to being successful in the role.

At the top of that list is record-breaking playmaker Lionel Messi.

With Silva gone, Messi has reportedly urged new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde to settle in quickly and convince either Philippe Coutinho or Marco Verratti to move to the Camp Nou, according to Don Balon. He is the best player I have ever seen on a pitch. I’d like things to be as we all want them to be, I want the fans to enjoy themselves and watch a team that serve our style of play and, above all, them. “I’m not concerned because all the information I have is that everyone is optimistic”, he replied.