EU and China backing Paris climate pact after Trump withdrawal

“We need this Paris agreement to preserve our Creation”, she said – a rare use of religious imagery by Merkel, a pastor’s daughter who is usually intensely private about her faith.

Trump said he was willing to begin renegotiating the climate deal “under the terms that are fair to the United States and its workers or to negotiate a new deal that protects our country and its taxpayers”.

Opening Thursday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host did a hilarious take on Trump’s remarks, which took place at the White House’s Rose Garden.

The country says it will stick by its commitment to the Paris Agreement, despite the United States’ latest move.

Criticism of his decision rolled in from blue-chip companies like Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Ford Motor Co and Microsoft Corp, while the response from fossil fuel groups with the most to gain from a relaxation of USA carbon emissions standards was muted.

Christiana Figueres, who was a top United Nations climate official from 2010 to previous year, said China “could be the leader“, picking up the leadership role in combating climate change left by the United States.

Vestas said a withdrawal from the climate pact makes little economic sense.

“The United States has reverted to its traditional policy of unilateral action”.

The steel mills and other factories that once made Pittsburgh look like “hell with the lid taken off” all but disappeared over the past generation, and the city has become known as a hub for technology, higher education, energy and health care. This is a blow to America’s allies too.

Spokespeople for other extractive oil and mining groups, like the National Mining Association and the American Fuel & Petrochemicals Manufacturers, declined to comment on Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord.

“I think this is a purely political move meant to show that he stands up for the interests of ordinary Americans and America as a whole”.

“By the way, he has promised to reconsider other agreements too”, he added.

But the national targets are voluntary, leaving room for the USA and the almost 200 other countries in the agreement to alter their commitments. “This is a responsibility shouldered by China as a responsible major country and what China’s development calls for”, she said.

Most importantly, developing nations abandoned their long-held notion that reducing greenhouse gas emissions was an obligation just for rich countries – the main reason that the George W. Bush administration refused to join the Kyoto deal.

