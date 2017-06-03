EU chief: EU, China believes Trump climate decision ‘a big mistake’

A Malian cattle herder, German environmental activists, leaders from Mexico to China – they’re among millions on Friday denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

Other world leaders were more reticent in their criticism, either out of domestic concerns or because they don’t want to alienate the U.S.as an important ally. Expressing similar views, Power Minister Piyush Goyal in a statement said, “India under [Prime Minister Narendra] Shri Modi’s leadership has taken up renewable energy as an article of faith and is steadfast on its Paris commitments, irrespective of what others do”.

If Pence needs a reason, NASA has it: A report entitled, “Climate change: How do we know?”, noted that “scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal” and that global warming is now happening at a rate “ten times faster than the average rate of ice-age-recovery warming”.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, also disagreed with Trump’s decision. “This (decision) is an accident our planet had been made to suffer, but it should be used to raise global awareness”, he said. “It has been the stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, said Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, stressing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided “leadership” at the Paris summit.

Earlier in the day, the governor said, “The White House’s reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet”.

Twenty-five companies, including Intel, Microsoft and PG&E, have signed on to a letter running as a full-page advertisement in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal on Thursday arguing in favor of the climate pact, and warning of potential “retaliatory measures” by other nations.

Seven out of 10 Americans support remaining in the agreement, according to a national poll conducted by the Yale Program on Climate Communication after the election.

“We at Under Armour are disappointed by the Administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement as climate change continues to threaten our planet, our cities and our economies”, Plank said in a statement. It said the US has a “moral obligation” to support poorer countries in the effort against climate change. As Business Insider’s Dana Varinsky previously reported, some experts believe it’s possible that cities alone can ensure the United States meets climate goals.

Matthews accused Trump of being against science and the idea of climate change because it can’t get him votes or money.

Congressional Republicans applauded the decision, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky saying Trump had “put families and jobs ahead of left-wing ideology and should be commended”.

China is the world’s largest carbon emitter.

The US withdrawal from the Paris climate pact could “in a worst case scenario” add a 0.3 degree Celsius rise in global temperatures over the 21st century, the United Nations said today.