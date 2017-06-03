EU, China fail to agree on steel, trade dumping at summit

BRUSSELS  The European Commission president on Wednesday said that it was the “duty of Europe” to stand up to the USA if President Donald Trump decides to pull his country out of the Paris climate change accord.

Li was speaking ahead of a two-day summit that began in Brussels later in the day, when China and the European Union were expected to recommit to free trade and the Paris Agreement in a sweeping rejection of Trump’s protectionist policies.

Chinese and European Union leaders are to agree a joint statement on the Paris climate agreement saying it is “an imperative more important than ever”.

“I understand that if they decide to pull out it will be disappointing but I really don’t think this will change the course of mankind”, European Commission vice president for energy, Maros Sefcovic, said at a briefing.

“The Paris Agreement will endure”, he added.

European Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told reporters in Brussels he deeply regretted the U.S. pullout from the pact to fight the dangers of global warming, which was signed by more than 190 countries, and said it could not be renegotiated as Trump has suggested.

The EU and China in Brussels are to call on all parties to uphold the Paris agreement because climate change is a “national security issue and multiplying factor of social and political fragility, and constitutes a root cause for instability”, according to the draft statement. “The EU and China underline their highest political commitment to the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement in all its aspects”.

Speaking alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the EU’s Donald Tusk said efforts to reduce pollution and combat rising sea levels would now continue without the United States. Since then she has hosted Li and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following their talks, the two sides reached a number of agreements on climate change prevention, economic cooperation, and more.

Ms Merkel said she wanted quick progress on an EU-China investment deal and that this would be a precondition to any free trade talks, a move Mr Li said would be timely.

On Tuesday, Modi said in Berlin that it would be a “crime” to spoil the environment for future generations as the world awaits a decision on USA climate policy.

The U.S. withdrawal could significantly weaken the agreement and prompt other countries to follow the U.S.’s lead and back out of the deal.

“No one should be left behind, but the European Union and China have made a decision to move forward”.