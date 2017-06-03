EU, China seek to save Paris deal amid furore over Trump pullout

Mr Trump’s decision to withdraw the USA from the 2015 Paris climate agreement has prompted worldwide dismay.

Among them was Barack Obama, who was the U.S. president at the time.

“It’s unfortunate that the USA administration says they’re pulling out of the Paris agreement, but you can’t stop progress”.

Referring to “the latest unfortunate decisions of the new administration”, Tusk said that the European Union and China had “demonstrated solidarity with future generations”.

But Trump has added to the arguments of leaders around the world that it is time to rebalance their portfolios by effectively selling some of their stock in Washington. “We think that this deal needs to be renegotiated and we need to benefit from global funds in order to do better things”.

“You may well see that the leadership is taken by China and other Asian companies rather than the USA“, said Simm, whose company focuses on sustainability and has about $7.8 billion under management. “And they won’t be”. Trump promised to stop implementation of the “non-binding” parts of the deal immediately.

That idea was unceremoniously slapped down by furious allies in Europe, who said the deal would stand.

Politicians around the globe joined in condemning President Trump with Japan’s finance minister saying he was “angry” and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker deeming the decision as “seriously wrong”.

“The Comprehensive Agreement on Investment now being negotiated will be a game changer”, he said.

Yet Trump also failed to mention other important points: that Western nations are historically much more culpable than developing nations for global carbon emissions, and on a per capita basis continues to be by far the worst offenders.

In an interview on Thursday, the president of the World Coal Association, Benjamin Sporton, told Reuters that he had mixed feelings about Trump’s announcement, adding he was eager to see a USA policy that actively promotes a place for coal in the global energy mix.

But the moment, at 3:35 p.m. ET, when Trump announced the United States would line up alongside Nicaragua – which rejected the accord because it felt it was too lenient – and Syria as the only global holdouts from the climate pact, may in years to come be remembered for other reasons.

Trump declared Thursday he was pulling the US from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies overseas.

“If Donald Trump really decides to withdraw the United States from the Paris accords, it will be a disaster for everyone”, said Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

And, as a way of showing their support of the Paris agreement, many cities around the world made major landmarks glow green last night – including The World Trade Centre, the Kosciuszko Bridge and City Hall in Donald Trump’s home town of NY.

Conway’s move, questioned at the time, foreshadowed a White House where aides aired dissent more publicly than in previous administrations, often on television where they suspected the president would see it. Others in Washington picked up on that tactic: Republican lawmakers on both sides of the health care debate used TV appearances to lobby the president.

The reaction around the world to Mr. Trump’s decision was swift.

Vice President Mike Pence, said that Trump “has demonstrated his commitment not just to keep his word, but to put American workers, American consumers, American energy, and the American people first”.

The president’s decision is fundamentally shifting alliances around the world.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett said numerous claims made by US President Donald Trump were simply incorrect.

Not only has that not happened, but in April, the Trump administration reported to Congress that Iran was complying with the pact.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils after Trump’s move. That would be a huge change.

Responding to Trump’s pointing to his city, Pittsburgh, Mayor Bill Peduto called the decision “disastrous for our planet, for cities such as Pittsburgh”, and a step that “has made America weaker and the world less safe”. Building the suspense, some White House officials floated the possibility the day before that he was leaning toward an exit, but cautioned that the president could change his mind.

“Trump made a series of inaccurate and misleading statements about the Green Climate Fund”, said Karen Orenstein, of Friends of the Earth in the United States. As Fareed Zakaria told CNN, the decision suggests the “US is retiring from global leadership”.

The Paris Agreement commits signatories to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, which is blamed for melting ice caps and glaciers, rising sea levels and more violent weather events.