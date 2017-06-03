EU, China summit to back Paris deal regardless of Trump

The European Commission, the EU executive, described the United States withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, which more than 190 countries have signed, as a sad day for the global community, but said that it would seek new alliances.

China will “steadfastly” implement the Paris climate pact, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, urging others to do likewise as U.S. President Donald Trump was due to announce whether he would keep Washington in the deal.

Withdrawing would leave the U.S. as one of just three countries outside the agreement, with the other two being Syria and Nicaragua.

As China emerges as Europe’s unlikely global partner on areas from free trade to security, Premier Li Keqiang will meet top European Union officials at a summit in Brussels that will also discuss North Korea’s missile tests, Reuters reports.

China, the world’s largest polluter, was also quick to state that it remained committed to the 2015 Paris agreement, which aims to limit the rise in global temperatures to less than 2 degrees centigrade by the end of the century.

At the G7 summit of wealthy nations this weekend, European and Canadian officials warned Trump that the USA risked ceding global leadership on combating climate change to China if it withdrew from the pact.

“In sum, China will honor its commitments in the framework of the Paris climate protection agreement”, he said. A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it.

“The EU and China consider climate action and the clean energy transition an imperative more important than ever”, the statement, by European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and China’s Li, will say.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain would continue to press the U.S.to reduce unsafe emissions even if Trump pulls out.

“The increasing impacts of climate change require a decisive response”, they will say.

“The pair has the potential to become the new driver for global climate diplomacy”, Li said in a statement.

China, which overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007, is ready to support the EU, despite tensions on other issues from human rights to trade, according to China’s ambassador to the EU, Yang Yanyi.

“Despite this possible rollback of the USA administration, Europe is ready for the leadership (on climate change) and we will definitely provide it”, he added.

While travelling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis. “More on Friday”, Canete tweeted.