EU, China united on climate, still divided over trade

China has actively participated in promoting and the signing of the Paris Agreement, Li said, adding that China was also one of the first countries to submit the file of national plan on dealing with climate change to the United Nations.

As China emerges as Europe’s unlikely global partner on areas from free trade to security, Premier Li Keqiang will meet top European Union officials at a summit in Brussels that will also address North Korea’s missile tests and global steel overcapacity.

By far the world’s top steel producer, China’s annual steel output is nearly double the EU’s total production.

China is pushing for global recognition of the C919, which does not yet have certification from European and USA regulators.

In reply, Li said China was working hard to promote a trade balance, with Chinese tourism to Europe now far greater than European Union tourism in China. It was not immediately clear if China and the European Union would step in to fill any shortfall. Before the formal EU-China summit got underway, Juncker referred at a business conference with Li to a World Bank report placing China 78th out of 190 countries in terms of the ease of doing business.

China’s annual steel output is nearly double the EU’s total production and Western governments say Chinese steel exports have caused a global steel crisis.

The warmer EU-China relationship, partly spurred by Trump, has transpired despite a long-running EU spat with Beijing on what Europe sees as China’s dumping of low-priced goods on European markets.

As China opens her door wider to the world, more market opportunities will be provided and mutual benefits and win-win outcomes will be achieved, Li said.

“I do hope you can put things into context”.

Supporters of the decision in US believe pulling out of the pact will save jobs, unburden industries, and save money. “The Paris agreement is here to stay and the 29 articles of the Paris agreement are not to be renegotiated”, he said after meeting his Chinese counterpart.

China has overtaken the U.S.in transitioning to renewable energy, generating a fifth of its electricity from renewable sources.

Germany has persuaded China to make concessions on its proposed quotas to encourage the production of electric vehicles, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks in Berlin on Thursday. “There is no backsliding on the Paris agreement”, Juncker said.

In the leaders’ meeting, Li also said that amid growing uncertainties in the world, the meeting is expected to send a signal that “China-EU relations have kept stable and become consolidated” and that the two sides want to take the stable relations to offset uncertainties in the global situation.