EU’s Juncker: China, EU agree clean energy needs worldwide solution

Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord is “shameful” and a “major error”, he said.

“In a amusing way it could because it is giving the Chinese, the Europeans, New Zealand. all countries the opportunity to step into the breach and take leadership”.

“They found a number that made the point they want to make”, Jacoby said.

Trump is “a president who is fighting for the American people, fighting for American jobs”, Pence said. Whether or not China will replace – or will be allowed to replace – the U.S. as the global leader remains to be seen.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded Trump “for dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs”.

“The decision to leave the Paris accords is essentially a political statement, and one that is completely unnecessary and very ill-advised”.

Worldwide leaders reacted with disappointment, even anger.

Trump has made a decision to take his country out of the Paris climate control agreement which has led to Tesla owner Elon Musk leaving his position on the president’s advisory council.

Trump said the United States was “getting out” of a deal he said imposed “draconian” burdens costing billions of dollars and millions of U.S.jobs.

Climate issues were expected to dominate discussions between Li, who is leading a large delegation of ministers to Brussels, and EU Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

China’s state news agency Xinhua published a commentary that described Trump’s move as a “global setback”.

Under the pact, the United States-the world’s second biggest carbon emitter behind China-had committed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025. Such a move by Washington is even out of step with numerous USA own leading states and localities which are increasingly going green in addition to being committed to improving traditional fossil fuel energy production.

It is too soon to say what Trump’s decision will mean for the fight against climate change.

Businessman Trump was right.

He wrote on Twitter “Am departing presidential councils”.

Tesla boss Elon Musk confirmed he would quit his seat on White House advisory groups.

After China abruptly withdrew from the Paris climate accords under its new nationalist leadership, the global condemnation was swift.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“, Trump said.

Pittsburgh’s mayor, Democrat Bill Peduto, shot back on Twitter that his city, long the heart of the USA steel industry, actually embraced the Paris accord.

Ironically, the withdrawal by the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord is also out of step with most Fortune 500 companies and businesses generally which have invested heavily (over a trillion dollars) in renewable and alternative energy.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also said on Thursday in Beijing that China will continue to fulfill its Paris pledges “no matter what stances others take”.

“This is a responsibility shouldered by China as a responsible major country and what China’s development calls for”, she said.

White House officials acknowledged that under the deal, formal withdrawal may not take place until after the 2020 election.

Canete also predicted that the European Union would seek new alliances from the world’s largest economies to the most vulnerable island states, as well as US businesses and individuals supportive of the accord. ‘It wasn’t enough, ‘ he said. The ability of the U.S. to raise financial and technological resources is unmatched.

“Climate change is real”, tweeted Jeff Immelt, chief executive of GE.

Democrats also blasted Trump. “The United States. I think that’s just how they are”, he told reporters. “Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before”.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner if the US retreats from its pledge because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

Economists said the USA withdrawal would potentially cost U.S. jobs.

“But other major players including the European Union, China and India have reiterated their willingness to step up efforts in the face of the U.S. change of heart over the landmark deal”, it said.