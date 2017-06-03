Taiwan will closely monitor the impact of United States President Donald Trump’s decision to quit the Paris climate accords, but the country’s efforts to cut carbon emissions will not change as a result, the Presidential Office said Friday.

A group of 82 mayors, including the mayors of New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago, said in joint statement they “will adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement“. Bill Peduto, the Democratic mayor of Pittsburgh, a city that symbolises the rise and fall of the USA coal and steel industries, said the city would proceed with plans made as Paris commitments.

Senator Loren Legarda, who chairs the Senate committee on climate change, slammed Trump.

“Even if the Paris Agreement were implemented in full, with total compliance from all nations, it is estimated it would only produce a two-tenths of one degree Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100″, Trump said.

“The same nations asking us to stay in the agreement are the countries that have collectively cost America trillions of dollars through tough trade practices and in many cases lax contributions to our critical military alliance”, Trump added.

Trump’s decision would not stop those who feel committed to protecting the planet, she said: “On the contrary, in Germany, in Europe and in the world, we will join forces to take on and successfully tackle big challenges facing humanity”. This means that the creation of the United States Climate Alliance is no small thing. “Firstly, I was at Paris and was one of the 500 mayors from across the world saying the water’s warm and that we’re going to do this”, he said.

Fiji’s prime minister said Trump’s announcement was “deeply disappointing”. A group of state governors, too, including leaders of NY and California, have formed a coalition to continue the work against climate change despite the federal position on it.

However, his decision to pull the US from the voluntary agreement isolates the country from most of the rest of the world.

A statement issued by the leaders of France, Germany and Italy said the deal can not be renegotiated, they remain committed to the “irreversible” accord and regard it as “a cornerstone in the co-operation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

“The future is in newer, cleaner and renewable technologies, not in fossil fuels”, said Venki Ramakrishnan, president of Britain’s Royal Society.