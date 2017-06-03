Evangelical Reactions to Trump Pulling Out of Paris Climate Deal

The 2016 study also emphasized that tacking climate change and global warming needed much more. “I call on them, come and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate“. And if the president wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks.

Almost 4,000 miles away, Parisian Raphael Angeli said Trump’s decision puts him at odds with many of his fellow citizens and much of the world.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the USA economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage. Abandoning the Paris Agreement jeopardizes our economic future and endangers New Jersey communities.

Ambassador Kristian Schmidt, the head of delegation of the European Union in the Uganda took to Twitter-Trump’s favorite social media platform, to blast the United States president’s decision to shun the Paris accord.

Study co-author Erwan Monier, a lead researcher at the joint program, said that the school’s climate researchers “certainly do not support the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris agreement”. “Nothing would be able to make us step backwards”, said Merkel Friday morning to the German press.

Pittsburgh mayor, William Peduto, issued a statement decrying Trump’s decision to quit the Paris accord as “disastrous”, and has set a goal of running the city completely with clean power by 2035. “I’m not a believer in man-made global warming”.

In addition to the United States Climate Alliance, seven other states pledged continued support for the agreement, CNN reported. According to one of the government spokespersons at Downing Street, Prime Minister Theresa May had “expressed her disappointment” with President Trump by phone.

They will also “call on all parties to uphold the Paris agreement” and “to strengthen efforts over time, in accordance with the goal and provisions of the agreement”. She said he believes in clean air and water and a clean environment.

The 197-member climate agreement requires every country to establish ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gasses.