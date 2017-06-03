Ex-Greek PM Papademos hurt in auto blast

His driver was also injured – but not seriously.

Local media didn’t confirmed if anyone else was travelling in the auto along with Papademos and his driver.

No militant group has claimed the responsibility of the attack, at the time of attack Papademos was in the armored vehicle.

Greece’s largest labor union, the private sector GSEE, on Friday sharply condemned a terrorist attack on Lucas Papademos, a former Greek prime minister and central bank chief.

A former Greek Prime Minister has been rushed to hospital after a booby-trapped envelope exploded inside his auto in Central Athens. It is reported that the former Prime Minister was injured in the leg and abdomen.

“Whatever motivates these people, this kind of attack – politically motivated terrorism – is completely unacceptable”, Schaefer said.

“His condition is stable and does not raise concerns”, a hospital statement said.

All three were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. “We condemn this appalling action without reservation and with all our heart wish Mr. Papademos the best”.

Greek police was on alert in case similar letter-bombs have been sent to other recipients, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

Mr Papademos was appointed caretaker prime minister in November 2011 amid political and economic turmoil.

As a former PM, Papademos has round-the-clock police protection and his mail is screened by special machinery at the Bank of Greece and parliament.

Papademos had been in retirement since stepping down as prime minister in May 2012 following elections in the country.