[Exclusive] What Does Wonder Woman Think of Black Lives Matter?

“There are little moments in the film where we got to do really subtle homages“, Jenkins said in an interview with Sci-Fi Now, via Geeks of Color. Then there’s the DC reference of Wonder Woman blocking bullets with her wrists; the scene of her using her cuffs to deflect a bullet and save Steve from certain death mirrors a classic scene from Christopher Reeve’s Superman, but this time switches up the gender dynamic. Johns said at a DC films-related reception that he and Jenkins had finally figured out how to bring Wonder Woman’s invisible jet to the big screen, which seems to suggest she’s involved in sequel talks. This might say more about me than it does about this mediocre film that only I am courageous enough to critique, but Gal Gadot: I’ll give you a solid “B+”. “I really enjoyed that”. “I think those are the traits that most differentiate her from all these other superheroes in this ever-growing canon of super-powered beings that fly around the world and can lift up tanks and toss them”. “There’s something about the earnestness and the grandiosity of that approach that I haven’t been seeing recently”. The guys who watched the movie loved it and enjoyed the fighting a lot more than I did.

At the turn of the 20th century, before Diana Prince was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons. I also wanted her blessing and I wanted her to know we’re not here to do the “new” Wonder Woman.

Gadot had thoughts of her own, taking a softer approach. Because yes, Wonder Woman will certainly slip into the top spot on the podium at the US Box Office. “And so living up to giving her a great film that she deserves is not a task I take lightly”. It was said she was instrumental in the hiring of Jenkins at the time. “It’s such a huge honour and it’s something we took incredibly seriously”. I always think of it like putting a wounded animal down. However, it should be noted that Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger both opened in 2011, back when opening night was usually kept to midnight screenings.

Wonder Woman has been banned in Lebanon, as part of their boycott of Israel. That’s not to say there aren’t fans who don’t love DC’s initial offerings. It was heartbreaking, but I also knew that it was good… Let’s just hope “Justice League” and “Aquaman“, which are the next two DC films to come out, continue the trend in the right direction.